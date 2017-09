× Police searching for missing Edmond teen who hasn’t shown up to school this year

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are searching for a missing Edmond teen who has not shown up to school this year.

On Monday, the Edmond Police Department shared a picture of the teen on Facebook, hoping someone will be able to help locate him.

Police said Lane has not reported to school this year and could possibly be a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (405)359-4480.