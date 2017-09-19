Pumpkin spice will soon be available on a pizza

OKLAHOMA – Every year, when fall begins, food establishments nationwide brace themselves for the hit they’ll take when all of their customers flock to coffee shops and bakeries for that coveted pumpkin spice treat.

Move over Starbucks, Villa’s got you beat!

Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-service pizza brand, is jumping on the bandwagon and demanding its piece of the pie – with the intro of the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Pizza.

A delicious marriage of a classic cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at its nearly 230 locations nationwide on Friday, September 22, in honor of the first day of fall.

Four locations can be found in Oklahoma: Two in Oklahoma City and two in Tulsa.

