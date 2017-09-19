No, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are not going away next month, despite an article making the rounds on the internet.

Originally posted last week, the headline read “World’s most popular candy to be removed from shelves by October 2017!” and in the story, said Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups would no longer be available.

It cited the manufacturer saying there was a decline in sales after a new version of the product.

I'm tellin y'all the world is ending… pic.twitter.com/DFU0eFvk9y — Dallas Flashman Wade (@Flashmanwade) September 15, 2017

In a tweet a day later, Reese’s calmed everyone’s fears telling people not to believe everything they read on the internet.

So, be sure to enjoy the peanut butter and chocolate deliciousness all year long!