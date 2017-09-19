× Several people taken into custody following bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say several people were taken into custody after a bank robbery in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Oklahoma City police were called to the BancFirst, located along S. Sooner Rd., following a robbery.

Investigators were able to track down the alleged suspect to a home in the 2800 block of S.E. 57th St.

Once officers arrived, they were able to take four people into custody. However, it is unknown at this time if all of those taken into custody were connected to the bank robbery.

At this point, police say they are trying to make contact with a possible fifth person inside the home.