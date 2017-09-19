Silver Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia, Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: Frederick Rourke was found safe.

HENNESSEY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Frederick Rourke. He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

His last known location is the Hennessey Care Center on Tuesday.

Rourke suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He is also a diabetic and has high blood pressure. Police say he has not had his medication.

If you see Rourke or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.