Isolated storms will continue to move across northern Oklahoma this morning.
There is a small chance for storms to develop in central Oklahoma by mid-morning.
Today will be hot and windy with highs soaring to the 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Isolated storms will form in southwestern Oklahoma.
A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday.
There’s a better chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday next week with a cold front.
The front will plunge temperatures to the 60s next Tuesday!
Stay tuned for updates!