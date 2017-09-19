Isolated storms will continue to move across northern Oklahoma this morning.

There is a small chance for storms to develop in central Oklahoma by mid-morning.

Today will be hot and windy with highs soaring to the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated storms will form in southwestern Oklahoma.

A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

There’s a better chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday next week with a cold front.

The front will plunge temperatures to the 60s next Tuesday!

Stay tuned for updates!