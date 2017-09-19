Heartwarming: Man gives Oklahoma toddler $20 for toys after death of his young grandson

COWETA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman says a sweet gesture from a stranger has restored her faith in mankind.

Alyssa Hacker says she was in the middle of the Target in Fort Smith when her young son spotted three dinosaur toys on the shelf.

“We were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled ‘Hi’ at this older man walking past us,” Hacker wrote in a Facebook post. “He turned around and said, ‘hey sweet boy.'”

After playing with Owen for a few minutes, Hacker says the man got out his wallet and put a $20 bill in Owen’s shirt pocket.

“I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. you take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs,” the man told Hacker.

He then rubbed Owen’s back, wiped away his tears and walked off.

Hacker says that Owen yelled ‘thank you’ to the man, who simply responded with ‘Boomer Sooner.’