Texas murder suspect says victim struck head in shower fall

McKINNEY, Texas – A Dallas-area man on trial for murder says he and his girlfriend had taken the psychoactive drug GHB before having sex in a shower where she fell and struck her head.

28-year-old Jason Lowe of Richardson testified Monday that the couple decided to lie down after the fall but says 27-year-old Jessie Bardwell never awoke.

Bardwell’s decomposing body was found in a rural area northeast of Dallas in May 2016.

The Dallas Morning News reports Bardwell’s body was wrapped in a blue fitted sheet that had a red strap tied at the torso. She was also partially covered with bubble wrap.

Auto parts found near the body were linked to Lowe’s vehicle as well.

He testified tearily that he was “too weak” to tell police what happened.

“I should have called someone,” he said. “I should have called police.”

It’s believed that Monday’s testimony was the first time Lowe offered an explanation to police or prosecutors about Bardwell’s death.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.