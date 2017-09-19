“That was childish,” Kevin Durant speaks out on tweets slamming the Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – An NBA superstar says he regrets a pair of tweets where he appeared to trash talk the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On July 4, 2016, Kevin Durant announced that he would be leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors.

Following his decision, Durant was blasted by analysts for supposedly picking the team that provided him with the easiest road to a championship.

On Sunday night, a series of strange tweets came from Durant’s verified account. The wording made many analysts think that Durant may use alternate social media profiles to defend himself against trolls.

One Twitter user tweeted at Durant: “Man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

From his verified account, Durant responded: “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ.” Another tweet read, “Imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.”

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Shortly after the tweets were posted, they were deleted from Durant’s account. However, it was too late and many Twitter users captured screenshots of the exchange.

The bizarre incident has many believing the Durant forgot to sign out of his official Twitter account before responding to the tweets.

On Tuesday, Durant was asked about the tweets at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017.

“I use Twitter to engage with the fans. I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. But I happened to take it a little too far, that’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates. What I really love is to just play basketball, and I went a little too far. I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name, and my former organization that I played for. That was childish, that was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that, and I apologized to them for doing that. I don’t think I ever stop engaging with my fans. I think they really enjoy it, and I think it’s a good way to connect us all. But, I will scale back a little bit right now, just focus on playing basketball. So, I want to move on from that. It was tough to deal with yesterday, I was really upset with myself. But I definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball. But I still want to interact with my fans as well.”