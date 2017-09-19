The Junior League bringing in dynamic celebrity couple to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Junior League of Oklahoma City is proud to announce that one of the world’s most watched

Open to the public, this health-focused symposium will be held February 8, 2018, at 7 p.m. at The Criterion in downtown Oklahoma City.

Between the powerhouse duo, they have published five books, opened three successful restaurants, hosted or starred on many television shows and kicked cancer to the curb.

example of what it takes to have a successful marriage and maintain strong family values. Their message focuses on how to

Their message focuses on how to balance work and family life without sacrificing either one.

welcome them to our community. We often think of celebrities as leading worry-free, glamorous lifestyles but that has not

audience how to keep family values intact—even in a world of glitter and glam.” said Tracey Frederick, Junior League of

Oklahoma City’s president.

Giuliana is a force both on and off camera.

In addition, she has created "Fab-U-Wish," a program to grant fashion, beauty and celebrity-themed wishes to women battling breast cancer.

This program is just one aspect of her ongoing mission to help those going through hardships to find happiness and a positive outlook on life.

Continuing his commitment to entrepreneurship, Bill speaks to businesses, organizations, and universities.

He is currently the spokesperson for Intuit, and has formed partnerships with AT&T and Capital One.

Speaker in the City is open to the public. Individual tickets starting at $50 will be available for purchase on

September 12, on Eventbrite.com.

Tickets to a VIP reception, including a photo opportunity with the Rancics, are only $150.

Proceeds from the event will be reinvested in the Oklahoma City community through a number of the League’s health-focused

community projects. For more information on Speaker in the City, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.jloc.org.

