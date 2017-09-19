U.S. Navy visits Oklahoma City National Memorial to pay respects to fallen naval reservist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several members of the U.S. Navy visited an Oklahoma City memorial to pay their respects to one of their own.

This week, Oklahoma City is hosting members of the Navy for 'Oklahoma City Navy Week.' The event features a series of community outreach events that help raise awareness about the Navy.

"Our Sailors are extremely excited to visit Oklahoma City and showcase just a small portion of our Navy's capabilities to the American public," said Lt. David Carter, lead planner for the Navy Week. "The pride and professionalism they'll display is just a snapshot of the larger U.S. Navy force that stands ready daily to carry out our nation's work across the globe."

Sailors will be participating and assisting in community relation projects with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity and The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center.

On Tuesday, members of the Navy visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum to honor Kimberly Clark, one of the 168 people killed in the bombing.

She worked for Housing and Urban Development and was a petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

"We like to believe that we turned our darkest hour into our finest hour based on how we all came together, how we worked together, how we pulled this city together. So here on sacred ground, thank you for being here during Navy Week," said Mike Turpen.