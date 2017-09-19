Veterinarians not sure what caused massive gash to 5-month-old puppy’s head

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 5-month-old puppy is lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries, and veterinarians aren’t sure what happened to her.

“This is Melea Moon and she had been surrendered to the shelter. We don’t know what happened,” Matt Goodwin, with the Bella Foundation, said.

Melea had a huge gash across her face and after a trip to the vet, they quickly learned her wound was more severe than they thought.

Turns out her jaw was fractured multiple times.

Thanks to community donations, Melea is getting the medical help she needs and is doing well.

The Bella Foundation is hosting ‘A Dog Walk in the Park 2017 – Peace, Love and Pups’ on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Duffner Park.

There will be a 1.5 mile walk you can register for, as well as a low-cost vaccination clinic.