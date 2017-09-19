‘Wrong on so many levels’: Woman’s post about Hobby Lobby cotton decor goes viral

TEXAS — A woman who voiced her concerns about Hobby Lobby’s cotton decor on Facebook is receiving backlash.

Daniell Rider posted a photo to the Hobby Lobby Facebook page Thursday, showing vases containing cotton stalks.

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS “decor”.

The post has since been shared over 19,000 times, and it’s gotten over 211,000 comments.

Most of the comments were in support of Hobby Lobby.

One Facebook user said: “What do you suggest I use to clean my ears? Or take off nail polish? You are testing the limitations of my medication, seriously!”

Another said: “Take all the cotton out of your clothing, bed clothes, thread, drapes etc. What do you have left? Ill enjoy the cotton and yes I think it is a pretty plant.”