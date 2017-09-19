× “You have no idea who you took away,” Family shocked after man’s body found near Oklahoma roadway

STILLWATER, Okla. – Family members say they still can’t wrap their heads around the fact that a 25-year-old Oklahoma man is gone.

“I was just in shock,” said Michelle Pearce, Johnathan Long’s fiancée.

Pearce said that Friday was already tough day for their family.

Johnathan had just lost his job and was walking home from work near Sangre and Airport Rd., near Stillwater.

“I’m on my way home and I love you.’ And I hung up the phone because I was angry with him. That was the last time I heard from him,” she said.

When he didn’t come home, family members thought something was odd.

The next day, authorities found his body lying near the intersection.

“Monday, we learned that J.J. had been struck by a car, and had broken his neck and broken his back,” said Long’s stepfather, Jamie Sanecki.

Family members say they don’t believe his death was an accident.

“I believe he was murdered,” Pearce said.

The Payne County`s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, calling it “suspicious”.

Now, family members and deputies are asking whoever is responsible for Long’s death to come forward soon.

“I know it’s probably hard on your part, but they also need to know it’s very hard on our part to deal with something like this,” said Nathen Franklin, Long’s brother.

“You have no idea who you took away, how much love you took, how much pain you caused,” Pearce said.

Long’s graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Bethel Cemetery in Glencoe, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be at Strode Funeral Home.