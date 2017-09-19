Zach ready to find a permanent home with a family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Zachariah is a kind kid who is ready to find a family.

For the past four years, Zach has been in DHS custody and been shuffled around to different group homes.

"It's a group home. It's like a big group home," he said.

Now, he says he is ready to become part of a family with children.

His caregivers say he is compassionate and kind, and would be a perfect fit for anyone looking to adopt a son.

This 10-year-old says he loves to go swimming, play laser tag and eat at Golden Corral.

He says one of his favorite things to do is to watch his favorite team, OU, play football.

"I like anything except Texas," he said.

Aside from sports, this playful kid is thinking about a career in the military.

"A Navy boy," he said. "Where I would help the world."

The older he gets the fewer chances he'll have to find a permanent home, so he's hoping someone will see this segment and take him home forever.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.