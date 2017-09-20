NORMAN, OKLA. – Hurts Donut will be delivering their unique donuts this month on the 25th with a Halloween spin. In light of the recent It movie remake, all the delivery drivers will be dressed as clowns. The company claims the clown will be scary enough to scare the “sprinkles out of your friends.” As stated below, Hurts is receiving several calls for deliveries so patience is needed.

Some want nothing to do with this Pennywise type clown.

Why is Hurts now offering Scary Clown donut deliveries?

No.

Just no! — Hayley Ribordy (@hayley_ribs) September 19, 2017

And others are all for it.

They will only be delivering in the Moore, Norman, and OKC areas.

Currently, the Hurts Donut Company is all booked up for the scary clown deliveries, but you can always call and see if anyone has canceled last minute.