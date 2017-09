Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team is 3-0 and has won all three games by large margins.

The Cowboys will step up in competition this Saturday when they face their first ranked team of the season, hosting #16 TCU at 2:30 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy says the Horned Frogs will easily be the toughest opponent his team has played so far.