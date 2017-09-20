Details of OU head coach Lincoln Riley’s contract released

NORMAN, Okla. – While his rise to coaching stardom was abrupt, OU head coach Lincoln Riley is making the most of it.

In June, OU head football coach Bob Stoops announced that he was retiring and was handing over the position to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

He had spent the previous two seasons as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, presiding over one of the nation’s most powerful offenses.

Despite being one of the youngest head coaches in the country, Riley says he was ready to make the most of the opportunity.

“I was hired here because I’m ready. Coach Stoops knew I was ready. That’s the best endorsement I could ever hope for. I’m not here to usher in a new era of OU success- this is already a championship-level program. I’m just lucky enough to have the opportunity- along with the players, the assistants, the students, the alumni and the fans- to help write the next chapter,” he wrote in the Player’s Tribune.

It seems like he was right.

The Sooners have been firing on all cylinders through the first three games, especially in an upset over Ohio State in Columbus.

Now, we’re getting a better look at Riley’s official contract with the university.

Riley is set to make $3.1 million in his first year of a five-year contract, which extends through January 31, 2022. That total will increase by $200,000 each year throughout the contract.

However, there is room to grow with success.

Riley can receive a $75,000 bonus if the Sooners win a Big 12 Championship. He could also receive $75,000 to make the College Football Playoffs and $125,000 more to win a semifinal game. If the Sooners win a national championship, Riley will receive a $250,000 bonus.

His contract states that he can also increase his pay with accolades off the field.

Riley can get a $125,000 bonus for a 100 percent graduation rate, $25,000 if he’s named Big 12 Coach of the Year and $50,000 if he’s the Associated Press National Coach of the Year.