Former Oklahoma officer charged with concealing federal crime

OKLAHOMA CITY – A federal grand jury has charged a former Oklahoma City police officer with concealing a federal crime.

On Jan. 18, 35-year-old Amanda Czermak was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal motorized vehicles and equipment from surrounding states to be ‘fenced’ for resale in Oklahoma.

Months later, a superseding indictment added five other defendants to the case: 26-year-old Dakotah Henderson, 30-year-old Dakota Epperly, 43-year-old Dennis Lee, 28-year-old Auston Slater and 66-year-old David Aduddell.

The indictment alleges that Czermak and Henderson stole property such as tractors, golf carts, ATVs, utility task vehicles, rough terrain vehicles and zero-turn lawn mowers from other states and brought the stolen property to Oklahoma.

Prosecutors allege that the pair was planning to ‘fence’ the stolen property through other conspirators from February of 2016 through Aug. 26, 2016.

Now, a former Oklahoma City police officer is facing charges in connection to the case.

A federal grand jury charged 25-year-old Weston Slater with concealing a federal crime and making a false statement to federal investigators.

According to the indictment, Slater was an officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department and used an OCPD computer at the request of one of the defendants to determine that a vehicle had been stolen in Texas.

When asked about it, authorities say Slater lied about using the database.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.