Heat continues before official start of fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – The heat will continue as we get closer to the official start of fall.

On Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop into the 80s across the state. There is a chance for an isolated storm to occur in far southwestern and northern Oklahoma.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated thunderstorms are possible again in far western Oklahoma.

On Friday, temperatures will again climb into the 90s under sunny skies.

There’s a better chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday next week with a cold front. The front will plunge temperatures to the 70s next Tuesday! Stay tuned for updates!