“If there was one last word,” Family members seeking Good Samaritans who tried to help at crash site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Family members are still dealing with the loss of 22-year-old Raeann Moreno-Cruz.

Moreno-Cruz was driving home from work in San Diego around 2 a.m. on Friday when she crashed, and she was thrown from the vehicle.

Several witnesses stopped to help Moreno-Cruz until paramedics arrived. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Now, family members are asking for those Good Samaritans to come forward so they can have some closure following their loved one's death.

“We just want to hear if she was conscious or if she said any last words or if there was any last I love you," said the victim's brother, Michael Arzaga. "If there was one last word, we just want to know anything because we weren’t there and they were."

Photos from the scene showed several people attempting to help Moreno-Cruz at the crash site.

“We don’t know the exact story. Off-duty officers, off-duty civilians and some military guys that helped her at the scene,” said the victim’s aunt Melanie Arzaga. “We just want to say thank you to the six to seven people in the picture. Thank them for being there for her and comforting her.”