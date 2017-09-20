“It means everything to me,” Oklahoma woman heartbroken after thieves steal irreplaceable jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman said she is heartbroken after thieves stole one of the only things she has left from her late husband.

"Sick, just felt sick when I saw that they had gotten that," Rebecca Owen told News 4.

For Owen, her wedding ring holds a special place in her heart and is irreplaceable.

"I just remember he was so proud of himself for finding that ring. My sister went and helped him, and he was so excited to give it to me," Owen said.

She lost her husband, Stacey, following a tragic car accident just over a year ago, not too long after their young daughter turned 3 years old.

"We've been going through a lot, you know, and those little things that I have still are very important to me," Owen said.

On Tuesday, Owen came home to the terrifying discovery her home had been burglarized.

"They went straight into my bedroom. It appears that's the only place that they went. They took a couple of jewelry boxes and an empty gun safe," Owen said.

Her wedding ring was inside one of those boxes, along with a necklace with her husband's thumb print on it.

"I feel devastated, heartbreak, still in shock," Owen said. "I was walking around, and I just feel violated."

Owen is trying to spread the word, sharing a picture of the ring on social media, hoping it somehow turns up.

"It's just something that I'll never be able to replace. It was something from him," Owen said. "It means everything to me."

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call Norman police.