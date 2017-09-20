No foul play suspected after man’s body found outside car along I-40

SHAWNEE, Okla. -Authorities say they have identified a man whose body was found outside a car near a busy interstate earlier this week.

On Monday morning, investigators were called to a vehicle near I-40 and Hwy 177 near a construction zone.

Officials tell KFOR that a construction worker spotted the vehicle and went to get a closer look when he noticed a body near the car.

Authorities have identified the man as 32-year-old Daniel Treece.

Officials say foul play is not suspected in Treece’s death after a preliminary autopsy found no signs of trauma.

Investigator say they believe Treece collapsed outside his car after it became stuck in the ditch, adding that Treece suffered from a history of medical problems.