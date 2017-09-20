Oklahoma man says he is not sorry for shooting neighbor’s dog

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman says she is devastated after a neighbor shot her dog while they were on a walk.

Betty Potts says she was walking home with her dog, Cowgirl, along 72nd St. in Muskogee.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 23, Potts says Cowgirl, who was a Jack Russell/ Chihuahua mix, was not on a leash and was walking a few feet in front of her. However, she says that Cowgirl was not causing any problems.

While on the walk, Potts says her neighbor, Alan Murphy, shot and killed Cowgirl.

Murphy says the dog was trespassing on his property and threatening his son, so he decided to shoot it.

“If any of my dogs tried to bite anybody, I’d shoot them myself,” Murphy said.

He says he has no remorse for killing the dog, and says he warned Potts many times to stay off of his property.

Murphy has not been arrested but has been charged with one count of animal cruelty.