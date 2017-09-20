Oklahomans fill 4 semi-trucks with donations

Oklahoma City, Okla. – The American Red Cross of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association (OKOGA) held a supply drive to support Hurricane Harvey victims. Both companies announced today that they have acquired enough donated goods to fill at least four semi-trucks. The goods are calculated to be worth more than $150,00.

Thanks for the shoutout! Proud to be a part of the #OklahomaStandard as we help our neighbors in Texas. #OKCares https://t.co/qmq3wWmhyq — Oklahoma Oil & Gas (@OKOGA) September 19, 2017

The OKOGA opened ten field offices and two corporate headquarters as temporary one-day donation centers to collect essentials such as water bottles, cleaning supplies, hygiene materials, and packaged snacks in an effort to help the American Red Cross with their donations. Oklahomans had statewide-access to drop off these needed materials to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

The Regional Executive Officer for the American Red Cross serving the Oklahoma and Arkansas area said “American Red Cross is fortunate to partner with organizers like OKOGA and their members. The generous outpouring of support from Oklahoma citizens and the support of the oil and gas industry never cease to amaze us.”

Other companies that also opened their offices for this one-day drive included: Chesapeake Energy’s headquarters in OKC, Unit Corporation’s in Tulsa, Devon Energy’s field office in Weatherford, Phillips 66’s refinery in Ponca City, Marathon Oil’s field office in Watonga, Newfield Exploration’s field offices in McAlester and Foster, and several others.

Now open! Drop off #Harvey donation items at our campus between 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. today. Visit https://t.co/DIUI8e1XuL for more information. pic.twitter.com/1JvpvLxaG8 — Chesapeake Energy (@Chesapeake) September 1, 2017

If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross to support hurricane victims, go to their website.