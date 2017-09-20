Oklahoma’s 12-year old singing ventriloquist wins America’s Got Talent

An Oklahoma girl just won the hearts of America along with one-million dollars on America’s Got Talent.

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

Congratulations Darci Lynne!