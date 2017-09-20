OU President David Boren to make important announcement regarding university’s future

NORMAN, Okla. – Amid rumors of his retirement, University of Oklahoma President David Boren is scheduled to make an “important announcement” about the university’s future Wednesday.

Sources reportedly told the Tulsa World that 76-year-old Boren is expected to announce that he is stepping down following the 2017-18 school year.

Wednesday morning, the university sent out a news release saying “President Boren will make an important announcement about the University’s future at 2 p.m. today at Reynolds Performing Arts Center in historic Holmberg Hall. ”

Boren is a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator and has served as OU’s president since November 1994.