Putnam City defensive end Ron Tatum has been named a U.S. Army All-American and on Wednesday received the jersey he will wear in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Tatum is the first player from Putnam City and the first player from the entire Putnam City school district to earn U.S. Army All-American honors.

The all-star game will be played January 6th in San Antonio and will be televised by NBC.