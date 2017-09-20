‘Researcher’ says this Saturday will be the end of the world

If you had big plans this weekend, David Meade regrets to inform you that the world will be ending Saturday.

Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher,” says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible’s Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, and as a result, “a major part of the world will not be the same,” the Washington Post reports.

The Bible prophecies a woman “clothed with the sun” and a “crown of 12 stars” giving birth to a boy who will “rule all the nations” while she fights off a seven-headed dragon. The woman, Meade says, is the constellation Virgo, which on Saturday will be positioned under nine stars and three planets, per Popular Mechanics.

The baby boy will be the planet Jupiter, which will be moving out of Virgo on that night.

According to Meade, who says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, the great change in our world will be the result of the arrival of Nibiru, a planet famous in conspiracy circles but which astronomers say doesn’t exist.

A video published by UNSEALED, an evangelical Christian publication, explains the pending rapture. The video has been viewed over 3 million times.

David Morrison, a senior space scientist at NASA, says that if Nibiru were really on a collision course with Earth, we would have seen it by now.

“It would be bright,” he says, per the Post. “It would be easily visible to the naked eye.”

But that’s not dissuading Meade, who points to the fact that Sept. 23 falls 33 days after last month’s total solar eclipse as proof of his prophecy.

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible],” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.”

Ironically, a producer at a Montreal radio station said she tried to book an interview with Meade but he said he’s not available until next week.

To recap: Despite multiple conspiracy theories over the years, Nibiru still does not exist — and is certainly not on a collision course toward Earth.

We’ll see you on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Newser: This Saturday May Be the End of the World, ‘Researcher’ Says

