Search for second inmate who escaped custody and stole transport van in Oklahoma has ended

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – The search for the second inmate who escaped custody and stole a transport van in Oklahoma has ended.

Last month, authorities began searching for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp after they escaped a prison transport company and allegedly stole the transport van as it was driving through northwestern Oklahoma.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says Foy and Walp overpowered two transport officers and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside the vehicle.

At that point, officials believed the two were driving a truck that was reported stolen from a nearby oilfield company.

The investigation took a turn when Walp and Foy were positively identified on surveillance video at the Quik Trip on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

They were allegedly driving a 2007 black Peterbilt semi-truck with Oklahoma license plate “706493,” which was stolen from a location in El Reno.

On Saturday, the Major County Sheriff’s Office announced that Andrew Foy was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

He was found at the Ace Hotel in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

Authorities also announced over the weekend that the stolen pickup truck that was taken from Ringwood was found in Lawton.

Today, authorities announced that Walp was located at a truck stop in Norwood, Missouri.

He was taken into custody after a several-hours long standoff that required a SWAT team to deploy.

Both Foy and Walp are facing charges in Major County District Court for kidnapping, escape, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with intent to commit a felony.

Each inmate’s bond is set at $1 million.

The Oklahoma City U.S. Marshals took over the case on Sept. 4.

Since then, U.S. Marshals offices across the United States, including Pennsylvania, Illinois and Missouri, were involved in the manhunt for Foy and Walp.