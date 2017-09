Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team is 3-0 and starting conference play this Saturday when they visit Baylor at 5:30.

The Sooners have been in this position three of the last four seasons, and as freshman in 2014, the OU seniors watched Big 12 play become a struggle, going 4-5 and struggling down the stretch.

This year's team believes this season won't be like that one, because of a team-first attitude and great chemistry between the players.