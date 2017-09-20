State expected to finish witness testimony in Moore beheading trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- State prosecutors are expected to wrap up their presentation of evidence Wednesday in the trial of a beheading suspect.

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a coworker and attacking another inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014. Colleen Hufford died as a result of her injuries. Traci Johnson was critically injured but survived.

So far, the state has called 21 witnesses to the stand. Most testimonies Tuesday from were members of law enforcement and first responders on the scene of the attack.

Wednesday's trial will begin with the testimony continuation of an investigator from the Moore Police Department. A medical examiner is also expected to testify.