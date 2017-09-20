Watch: Oklahoma’s singing ventriloquist doubles act for final performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of an Oklahoma girl will be waiting to find out if she is the winner of a national talent competition.

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who is winning hearts across the country.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

This week, Darci Lynne stunned the audience and judges by performing with two puppets for the finals.

Darci Lynne and her puppets, Petunia and Oscar, performed ‘With a Little Help from my Friends.’

On Monday, Darci Lynne spoke with KFOR about the support she has received from the Sooner State.

“The state of Oklahoma is great, they are all so supportive. I love living there, and I love all you guys!” Darci Lynne said.

The winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ will be announced during the season finale beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on NBC.