19-year-old arrested after two people call police to report their home being robbed

STILLWATER, Okla. – A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree burglary after two people called police from inside a barricaded room, saying they were being robbed.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police officers were called to a Stillwater home on reports of a burglary in progress.

According to an affidavit filed in the case obtained by the Stillwater NewsPress, the occupants of the house were advising dispatch while officers were en route “the suspect had gained entry and the victims could hear the suspect downstairs breaking things” while they were barricaded in the upstairs bedroom.

When officers arrived to the home, they noted they could hear people screaming inside.

Officers entered the home and found 19-year-old Kyle Nicholas Stein at the top of the stairs.

According to the affidavit, Stein was unclothed from the waist down and his arms and legs were bloody.

Officials believe Stein suffered cuts from crawling through the windows of the home, which he reportedly broke.

He was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree burglary.