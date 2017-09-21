“A real sense of helplessness,” Virtual tour shows what living with Alzheimer’s, dementia is like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It happened so quickly.

Two years after the diagnosis, Shirkyria Gray's father was gone.

"He loved to make people laugh. He was very loving. Loved his family," she said.

Early on-set Alzheimer's robbed Gray of the man she loved. Like many people, she was unfamiliar with the dreaded disease.

"I didn't know what Alzheimer's was. I never heard of it," Gray said.

But caregivers are now getting a hands-on understanding of the physical and mental challenges of those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.

A dementia simulation program is being used by the Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter.

Coordinators use headphones with constant noise to replicate dementia-induced confusion, thick goggles that make it difficult to see and sensory deprivation gloves that simulate restriction in the hands.

It is a frustrating 12-minute window "into their world."

Gray was given simple tasks like folding clothes, setting a table and writing a short note.

She came out completely disoriented and disconcerted.

"A real sense of helplessness and a new sensitivity for the those struggling. Heartbreaking. Very heartbreaking. You can take off the goggles, yes. But they can't," Gray told News 4.

Tens of thousands of virtual tours have been conducted by facilitators throughout the U.S. and in 14 countries.

A walk in their shoes - creating empathy for the caregiver and sympathy for the person suffering from Alzheimer's disease.