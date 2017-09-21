Disgusting discovery – bodily fluid found in airport soap dispensers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROMULUS, Michigan - Soap dispensers inside a terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport are being replaced with new tamper-proof dispensers after someone opened them, and filled them with a bodily fluid.

That fluid has not been officially tested because it was obvious to those who found it that it appeared to be urine.

Investigators in Michigan tell WDIV that a passenger is not to blame, but they believe the culprit could be someone with a grudge who has frequent access to the restrooms.

"The Airport Authority takes incidents involving health and safety very seriously," DTW officials said in a statement.

Officials say they will monitor the restrooms very closely to prevent another soap shocker from happening again.