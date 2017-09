Get ready for another hot, humid and windy day!

Highs this afternoon will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible for western Oklahoma.

The storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

There’s a better chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday next week with a cold front.

The front will plunge temperatures to the 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday!

Stay tuned for updates!