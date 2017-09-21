Heartwarming: Oklahoma officer rescues student’s homework

DEL CITY, Okla. – When you’re in trouble, you may reach for your phone and call for a police officer.

However, one Oklahoma officer didn’t need to be called before stopping to help a student in a battle with Mother Nature.

Officials at Del City Elementary School say as a child was getting off the bus, his homework went flying in the wind.

Immediately, a Del City police officer flashed his lights and got out of his patrol car to chase down the papers.

The sweet gesture was posted to Facebook and shared hundreds of times.