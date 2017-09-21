Hungry? UberEats now available in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has probably happened to you a time or two- you’re hungry but there’s not enough time to go out to eat.

Now, a new service is allowing you to get exactly what you want delivered to your doorstep.

On Thursday morning, UberEATS officially launched in Oklahoma City.

The free app allows Oklahoma City residents to order food from over 80 restaurants and have it delivered to your doorstep.

Organizers say you can either use the UberEATS app or visit the UberEATS website, order food, pay with a card and watch as your order is picked up and delivered to your location.