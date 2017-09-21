Medical examiner: Local entertainer’s death at staged wrestling event listed as accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released more information about an Oklahoma man’s death at a staged wrestling event.

Authorities say 25-year-old William Ogletree was severely injured last month while promoting a wrestling tournament called ‘Battle of Legends in OKC.”

Officials say he was injured while performing a maneuver called the “spine buster” during the staged wrestling event at the Blue Note Lounge.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was put on life support. Sadly, family members say he had no brain activity and died a short time later.

At the time, officials told KFOR they were not sure whether or not charges would be filed in this case.

"The medical examiner’s office is doing their part of the investigation and right now, our detectives are just waiting on their report to determine whether this is going to be investigated as a homicide," said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Now, the medical examiner's office has released Ogletree's manner and cause of death.

The report lists Ogletree's probable cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head. It states that he suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was dropped from a height and his head landed on plywood and a wrestling pad.

His manner of death is listed as an accident.