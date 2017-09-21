Missing Oklahoma airman brought home after more than 50 years

CLAREMORE, Okla. – After more than 50 years, an Oklahoma airman is back home.

In 1966, Air Force Col. Martin Ronald Scott was reported missing during the Vietnam War. Officials say Scott was assigned a mission over North Vietnam when his aircraft exploded.

At the time, the 34-year-old airman was declared missing in action.

He remained that way for 50 years until a recovery effort helped identify his remains through DNA and dental records.

The remains of a Vietnam War veteran from Claremore who went MIA in 1966 are returning home https://t.co/ywYRSRZX5c pic.twitter.com/I3Wwbmge2l — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) September 21, 2017

After his remains were positively identified, they were flown to Tulsa and arrived in the Sooner State on Thursday.

After landing, his remains were escorted to Claremore by local law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders.

KJRH reports that his funeral is set for 2 p.m. on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery.

There are more than 1,400 Oklahomans who are still considered missing in action.