OG&E teams return home from Hurricane Irma restoration

OKLAHOMA CITY – OG&E line crews that were assisting with restoration efforts after Hurricane Irma are on their way home.

The 80-member team of line crews and resource personnel were staged in St. Augustine, Florida. They are expected to arrive in their respected districts Friday evening.

The crews were part of a two-stage deployment to help Florida Power and Light (FPL) with restoration efforts related to Hurricane Irma.

FPL also requested that OG&E deploy a 14-member management team to coordinate FPL linemen and vegetation management personnel. The management team has one more day of work around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and are expected to head home Friday morning.

At its peak, 7.8 million residents were affected by outages due to Hurricane Irma, making it one of the largest power restorations in U.S. history.

More than 60,000 power workers supported the Irma restoration and recovery effect.