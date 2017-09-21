OKCPD release new details into deadly shooting of man who was deaf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department released new details Thursday from the ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

Tuesday, Madgiel Sanchez, 35, was shot on his front porch after two officers went to the home to check on a hit-and-run involving Sanchez's father.

When they got to the home, they were greeted by Sanchez's father, who didn't speak English, and Sanchez, who was holding a metal pipe.

"It was designed to be a weapon, it was a fairly large weapon," said Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty.

Authorities say Lt. Matthew Lindsey and Sgt. Christopher Barnes ordered Sanchez to drop the weapon and get on the ground, but he continued to move toward them.

That's when Lt. Lindsey deployed his taser and Sgt. Barnes shot his firearm. Police say the taser did not connect.

Sanchez was shot and pronounced dead the scene.

Investigators say they learned after the shooting that Sanchez was deaf and could not hear their commands.

"I do want to give my condolences to the Sanchez family," Citty said.

Neither of the officers were wearing body cameras. Officials say they don't have enough cameras and the grant to get more was put on hold as the FOP worked on new procedures.

Investigators have interviewed nine witnesses, including Lt. Lindsey but have yet to question Sgt. Barnes, the alleged shooter.

"Our process is we don't interview the officers for 48 hours," said Citty.

Citty said Sgt. Barnes has the same rights as a civilian.

"If it's a criminal investigation, a police officer does have the right to not speak, have an attorney present, speak with an attorney, you know, they can choose the time when they want to be interviewed," Citty said.

Citty said the biggest challenge many hope the department can learn from is communicating with those who can't speak English.

"I'm open. I have made contact with the Oklahoma Association for the Deaf and requested a meeting to have some of those discussions," he said.

Now, the ACLU is speaking out, saying in a statement:

"Merely failing to follow commands is an unacceptable defense for the use of lethal force. We have allowed a dangerous culture of 'us vs. them' to fester among our law enforcement professionals."

Once the investigation is over, it will then be handed over to the District Attorney.