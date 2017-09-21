Oklahoma man accused of shooting at police, leading officers on chase while driving on flat tire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Lawton man is in custody and a woman is in critical condition following a chase and shooting on the city’s southwest side.

"Near S.E. 38th and Lindsay, Oklahoma City police officers attempted to stop a vehicle. It was a GMC pick-up. He was driving on a flat tire,” said Lt. Kera Philippi with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver, 32-year-old Patrick Smith, refused to pull over even after the officer turned on his lights and siren.

"Almost immediately, the suspect began to fire shots at the police officer, at his vehicle,” Philippi said.

Smith continued to drive on the flat tire and led officers and troopers on a pursuit, which ended at S.W. 54th St. and MacArthur Blvd.

"Shots were fired at our trooper. The trooper fired shots back at the suspect vehicle. The suspect was hit but continued on from the scene,” Philippi said.

OHP troopers performed a tactical maneuver, which caused the truck to roll and come to a stop.

The suspect survived, but his passenger was critically injured.

"We don't want anybody to get shot. Unfortunately, it does happen, but we could have had officers shot today, other troopers shot today,” Philippi said.

Smith is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated attempt to elude, shooting with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. ​