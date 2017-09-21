Oklahoma man in hit-and-runs targeting homeless pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. – A 40-year-old Oklahoma man has pleaded not guilty in connection with two hit-and-run crashes that authorities believe targeted homeless people in Tulsa.

A judge entered the plea Wednesday on behalf of Jeremy Dean Thacker, who’s charged in the Sept. 4 death of one man and five counts of assault and battery with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Thacker is accused of killing 46-year-old Shawn Birdo by intentionally running over him and two others as they slept under an interstate.

Hours later, a homeless woman was hospitalized after her legs were run over in a separate crash, and police believe Thacker swerved to hit the woman, who was sitting on a curb.

The Tulsa World reports that investigators are unsure of Thacker’s motives.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 16.