Oklahoma man shot, killed after allegedly taking woman hostage

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a bizarre case involving a shooting and a hostage situation.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, located in the 200 block of Washington St. in Boswell, they found the body of 51-year-old Jackie Lewis Allen, Jr.

Authorities say Allen appeared to have been shot and killed outside of the home.

Deputies soon learned that the home’s resident, Mack Brinkley, had taken a woman hostage and left the scene.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol caught up with Brinkley on Hwy 3 in Atoka County and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, shots were fired and Brinkley was killed.

Fortunately, the female hostage was not injured.

Numerous OSBI special agents are investigating Allen’s murder, while OHP troopers investigate the officer-involved shooting of Brinkley.