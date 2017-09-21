Oklahoma’s own Darci Lynne Farmer talks to KFOR about being named new champion of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 12-year-old Oklahoma girl who won the hearts of America spoke with KFOR about being named the big winner on America's Got Talent.

Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City.

Wednesday night, Darci brought out her puppet, Petunia, to perform Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator.

At the end of the show, Darci beat out 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale to take the top prize on America's Got Talent.

She broke down into tears upon hearing her name called.

After being crowned the winner, Darci spoke with KFOR's Linda Cavanaugh and Kevin Ogle about that special moment.

Darci told Linda and Kevin that she was in shock after hearing her name called.

"I was just so shocked and overcome with joy at the same time. So I was delirious at the time."

As the winner of America's Got Talent, Darci takes home $1 million and will headline a show in Las Vegas.

Darci already has plans for what she plans to do with her $1 million.

"First, I'm absolutely some give money to the mission program at church," she said. "Second, I'm definitely going to give my mom a dishwasher because it doesn't work and we need a new one. Then I want a pug really, really bad."

The young superstar said she cannot wait to see her name in lights!

She also had a message for her Oklahoma fans.

"I love you guys! You guys are the great state of Oklahoma. Thank you for voting for me! I love you, I love you, I love you!"

Once again, congratulations to Darci!

We are so very excited for you here at News 4.

Follow her America's Got Talent journey in the videos below.