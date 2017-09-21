One in critical condition after police chase ends in crash in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a police chase ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near S.E. 39th St. and Lindsay Ave. when the pursuit began.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers eventually joined the chase.

Officials say a suspect inside the car fired shots at one of the troopers and one of the troopers returned fire.

Police say the driver then threw the gun out of the vehicle.

Officers used a tactical maneuver, which led to the suspect’s vehicle crashing near MacArthur Blvd. and S.W. 54th St.

The driver and the passenger were both ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over.

Officials say the passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver is stable.

Authorities plan to release more information on the chase later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

