SHAWNEE, Okla. – One of the biggest mysteries in Shawnee remains unsolved.

Sandy Rea, 17, disappeared on Sept. 19th, 1984.

For 33 years, her family has been hoping to get some answers.

A few years ago, they hired a private investigator and are working to get the word out, positive that someone out there has the answers they’re so desperately seeking.

Rea was last seen at the Shawnee Bowl.

“She had come here because she had a relative that was working here at the time. And she was hoping that he might be able to give her a ride. But he wasn’t able to get off work that night. And so I think she used a phone here to make a couple of phone calls. She went outside and then that was the last time that she was ever seen,” Rea’s cousin, Johnny Price, said.

Price said Rea’s family has lived in agony, not knowing what happened to her.

In 2013, Price told KFOR he felt the push to get the case solved.

“I’m going to pursue it and pursue it and pursue it and push and push and push until we can find out who did it, where she’s at, what happened and bring some closure to the family,” he said.

Initially, Rea was reported to have last been seen at the Shawnee bowling alley on North Harrison Street; however, according to the Shawnee News Star, witness statements in later years of the investigation indicated she may have been seen at a party in the area.

Police have followed up on numerous leads, but so far, Rea’s disappearance remains a mystery.

Price told the Shawnee News Star that the family feels certain they are looking for Rea’s remains after all of these years.

He said that his cousin trusted a lot of people and he fears that trust cost Rea her life.

“We just want to find Sandy and put her to rest,” Price said.

Read more on the case at the Shawnee News Star.

Rea is listed as missing in the database of The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The latest age progression photograph shows what Sandy might have looked like at the age of 46.