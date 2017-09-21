OU Football Program Ranked 3rd Most Valuable in Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A report from the Wall Street Journal reveals the football program at the University of Oklahoma is ranked as the third most valuable in the nation.

The study is based on what college football programs would be worth on the open market if they were sold like a pro franchise.

Ohio State is ranked first, worth over $1.5 billion, with Texas second at just over $1.24 billion.

Oklahoma is worth just over $1 billion.

Oklahoma State is ranked 29th on the list.

The study was conducted by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.